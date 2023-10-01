In the most notable clash of the third day in Preferente, Churra beat Águilas B (3-0) with goals from David López, who at 41 years old and after playing with Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao and Brighton signed last Thursday with the Murcian club, Pekas and Gabri. Clear victory for Julio César Espinosa’s team. Two expulsions; the visiting central defender Seidu in the 60th, and the local goalkeeper Pedro, in the 63rd, and who at 1-0 saved a penalty against Andrés.

Mazarrón’s scoring festival at the expense of a weak Fuente Álamo, who scored his only goal at the end of the game by Pedreño, a great goal. The locals righted the victory in the first half with goals from Kevin and Diego, but in just twelve minutes after the restart Diego, Taborda and Harold sealed the final decision. Juan Andreo’s pupils dominated from start to finish, in a clash attended by around 600 people.

Los Garres did not go beyond the draw in Pinatar (0-0), despite enjoying countless scoring opportunities, the clearest coming from Andrés on the crossbar, Carlos Álvarez and Mascuñán, in addition to a disallowed goal for Fernández, but those of Kike Mateo were not successful in front of goal. The locals barely worried their rival. Algezares, meanwhile, ended Yeclano B’s streak with goals from Juan Carlos and Alvarito. Due to dominance and chances, Alarcón’s team won a well-deserved victory.

Abarán’s greater experience was decisive for their fair victory in Cabezo de Torres (1-2), with a double from Pedri. The three goals came in the first half, and Mompeán scored the honor. Although the locals had the occasional opportunity, Iker Fernández’s men missed several chances to extend their advantage thanks to Iván, Cosme, Adel and Pedri himself.

Calasparra fails



Calasparra could not give its first victory to its dedicated fans in La Caverina, which registered an attendance of more than 600 people. Tied at two on the scoreboard. Totana took the lead twice through Juan Francisco and Joel, but Panadero and Steven equalized in the end.

The same result occurred in Molinense B- Bala Azul, but here the initiative on the scoreboard belonged to the local team with goals from Mario and Almela, but two headers from Rolan and Jesús prevented the Canary Islands from winning. Either of the two could have taken the three points. Fair result. And minimal victories for El Raal over La Aljorra (1-0), and for Minerva over Santa Cruz (2-1), with the three goals in the second half.