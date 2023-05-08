Monday, May 8, 2023, 01:02



More than two hundred swimmers from the Spanish Levante were left yesterday to dive into the waters of the Region of Murcia for a few hours. Specifically in Mazarrón, to participate in the second edition of a swimming journey that borders the lighthouse of this coastal municipality.

The test enjoys a lot of pull among athletes from the Region, from Almería and Elche, the majority clubs. The race is the second time it has been organized, it is included in the regional open water league and it is the first crossing of the season.

At ten in the morning the 220 participants began to dive into the water. They all left the beach of the Island in the direction of an islet, leaving it to the left, continuing until they skirted the lighthouse, passing through another islet (the one of La Galerica) and heading towards the finish point, established on the beach of the Port. In total, a demanding route of 2,600 meters that only those with more continuous strokes completed in less time.

The winner of the journey used a time of 32 minutes and 3 seconds. It was Germán Rodríguez García, belonging to the Bahía Almería club. Barely twenty seconds later, the CN Marina Cartagena swimmer Raúl García Martínez crossed. Enrique Corbalán Hernández, from UCAM, completed the first three places in the test.

With margin of time



In the women’s team, fourth overall, Aitana Martín Hernández, from Cartagonova-Cartagena, was the winner with a time of 34 minutes and 10 seconds. The second classified, María José Corbalán, did not reach the finish line until practically five minutes later (39.21). Africa Ochoa de Teresa (40.32) closed the podium.