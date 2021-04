Pedro Acosta, father of the pilot, on the left, with Mayor Gaspar Miras. / AYTO.

The Mazarrón City Council has renewed the support agreement for the young pilot Pedro Acosta [16 años], which last weekend debuted in the Moto3 World Championship with a magnificent second place.

Pedro Acosta has a new appointment with the World Cup next Sunday, in the second grand prix of the season. Thanks to this agreement, Acosta wears the Bahía de Mazarrón logo on his helmet.