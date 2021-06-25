Municipal Councilor of Mazara del Vallo: “The communists eat the children”

“Communists are no better than fascists, they are those who eat children”: declared Pietro Marino, municipal councilor of Mazara del Vallo, during a council meeting in which it was discussed to replace the names of some streets in the city Sicilian, currently named after exponents of the fascist regime.

“This regulation is used to remove some fascists and put some communists,” said Marino, councilor of the VIA group, Valori Impegno Action, a right-wing movement that refers to former senator Nino Papania.

“I remind everyone that the Communists are no better than the Fascists, they are those who eat the children, it is not that we have forgotten. It is reality ”. Marino’s show then continued recalling that “Cin Cin Pin” in North Korea “shoot those who fail to raise their hand”.

“We must have respect for history and ideologies – concluded Marino – You who read books, history serves us to judge and improve not to take away and put yours, when we are there we will sweep you”.

The video of the municipal councilor of Mazara del Vallo quickly went viral on social media, while the movement to which Marino belongs has dissociated from his words.