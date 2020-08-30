American boxer Floyd Mayweather bared his torso for a photo and amazed netizens. A related post is available in his Instagram…

The black and white photo shows the American standing in sweatpants and showing his abdominal muscles. Fans under the publication left compliments to the athlete. “King!”, “Champion”, “Legend! Fire ”,“ The best boxer of all time, ”they wrote. In total, fans left more than two thousand comments under the photo.

Barbaric Photo posted by @floydmayweather

August 8 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Head Dana White confirmed that he was in talks with Mayweather. At the same time, White denies a possible fight with the Irishman Conor McGregor.

White and Mayweather made attempts to reach an agreement back in 2019. Later, the American refused to fight because of the tragedies in his personal life. His ex-girlfriend Josie Harris and uncle Roger Mayweather have passed away.

The American is an undefeated boxer. Mayweather has 50 wins in 50 fights.