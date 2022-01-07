Friday, 7 January 2022, 08:27



The kings of percussion return to the Region of Murcia. Mayumana presents today at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena – at 5.30 pm and 9.30 pm – ‘Currents’, a show that the company defines as an «audiovisual experience» with the hallmark of the house, where rhythm, movement and music take over the stage. The mixture of the different elements creates an «electric confrontation» that marks the essence of the ‘show’. The music and choreography are original creations that reflect the narration of this group, with a unique style. A proposal without text in which creativity speaks for itself.

‘Currents’ is a show created for the Jerusalem Light Festival –a sample of multidisciplinary culture in Israel– and is inspired by the historical dispute between two great entrepreneurs and inventors around electric light: Thomas Alva Edison, creator of direct current, and Nikola Tesla, who introduced his own system, alternating current, which is used to this day. In accordance with the theme of the Battle of the Corrientes, which both starred at the end of the 19th century when trying to impose their electricity transport systems, the group includes electronic sounds, added to its traditional percussion, that enhance the scenic proposal. In short, it presents a true journey of two opposing sectors, both with different artistic aesthetics, which show what seems like a dispute in dialogue with their own lights and sounds.

‘Currents’ When:

Today, at 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. El Batel Auditorium. Cartagena.

Tickets:

24, 27 and 30 euros.

Mayumana has made thousands of exhibitions in twenty countries around the world. The group began in 1995 with four members and gradually added extraordinarily versatile talents who grew up artistically in a small basement in Tel Aviv, Israel. At present it has more than 800 artists from all over the world and has been constantly on tour. On stage, the company always surprises with new proposals and visits to Spain are common on its tours. Between their ‘shows’, in 2017 and 2018, the group launched ‘Mayumana rumba’, a creation with music by Estopa.