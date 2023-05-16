The month of May has already been a few weeks away, but that does not mean that there will not be surprises in terms of the video game industry, since subscription services continue to offer titles to fans. In the case of PS Plus22 games are being awarded to those who are paying for the service that goes in the extra and premium levels.

Here is the list of what you can already play right now:

PS Plus Premium:

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

– Humanity – PS4, PS5

– Watch Dogs: Legion – PS4, PS5

– Dishonored 2 – PS4

– Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PS4

– Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – PS4

– Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – PS4

– Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – PS4

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider – PS4

– Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop – PS4, PS5

– The Evil Within 2 – PS4

– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PS4

– Thymesia – PS5

– Rain World – PS4

– Lake – PS4, PS5

– Conan Exiles – PS4

– Rune Factory 4 Special – PS4

– Soundfall – PS4, PS5

PS Plus Premium:

– Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow – PS4, PS5

– Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light – PS4, PS5

– Pursuit Force – PS4, PS5

– Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remaster – PS4

Remember that there are also games available for anyone who wants to pay for the Essentials membership.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a great catalog that the followers will appreciate. It is striking that deliveries such as Ratchet and Clank have taken so long to appear, since it is a game that is already years old.