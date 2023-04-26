UPDATE 4.30pm: Following an early leak, Sony has made PlayStation Plus’ Monthly Games line-up for May official. As previously rumoured, GRID Legends (PlayStation 4 and PS5), Chivalry 2 (PS4 and PS5), and Descenders (PS4) will all be made to available to Premium, Extra, and Essential subscribers starting on Tuesday, 2nd May.

You’ll have a little over a month to pick them up, with Sony’s next batch of additions arriving on 6th June. And, of course, you’ve still got a little while to add April’s Monthly Games to your library – Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron are sticking around until Monday, 1st May.

ORIGINAL STORY 3.17pm: May’s PlayStation Plus games will be Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders.

That’s according to reliable source dealabswhich routinely leaks the list of games in advance.

These games will reportedly be coming to PlayStation’s subscription service on 2nd May, where they will remain until 6th June.

Here’s a trailer for Descenders.

Grid Legends is a racing video game that promises the “unpredictable thrill of motorsport” along with a variety of races (naturally), and an “exciting story that puts you right in the heart of the action”.

Mike Channell said Grid Legends is “a racing game that trades on authenticity, but ultimately puts fun above all else” in his review last year.

Next up, we have Chivalry 2. This is a first-person multiplayer action game that has been inspired by epic mediaeval combat. So, expect plenty of clashing swords and sieging of castles with this one.









Do either of these take your fancy?

Last up we have Descenders, an extreme downhill biking game. To borrow from Matt, Descenders “serves up an exhilarating freeriding experience as players – either solo or competitively – race, trick, and flip their way across a procedurally generated world.”

While I have not played it personally, I would say this sounds like the most interesting of this month’s rumored offerings, thanks to my frequent attempts to become a mountain biker myself (please note, I said attempts. While I am very enthusiastic, I am not very good).



I think this looks wheely fun.

And, that’s your lot for now. We’ll update this story when Sony inevitably makes the list official.



