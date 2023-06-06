Estadão Contenti

06/06/2023 – 8:44 am

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) registered a drop of 2.33% in May, after a reduction of 1.01% in April, disclosed this Tuesday, 6, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result of the indicator was below the range of financial market forecasts, which estimated a drop from 2.15% to 1.60%, with a negative median of 1.88%, according to the institutions consulted by Projeções Broadcast.

As a result, the IGP-DI accumulated a reduction of 3.56% in the year. In 12 months, there was a decrease of 5.49%.

FGV also informed the results of the three indicators that make up the IGP-DI. The IPA-DI, which represents the wholesale price, dropped by 3.37% in May, compared to a drop of 1.56% in April. The IPC-DI, which measures the evolution of retail prices, rose 0.08% in May, after rising 0.50% in April. The INCC-DI, which measures the impact of prices on construction, increased by 0.59% in May, after rising by 0.14% in April.

The price collection period for the May index was from the 1st to the 31st of the month.

Core of the IPC-DI

The core IPC-DI for May rose 0.38%, after rising 0.35% in April. The core of the CPI-DI is used to measure trends and is calculated by excluding the main declines and the most expressive rises in retail prices. Also according to the FGV, the core accumulated an increase of 1.65% in the year and an increase of 3.96% in 12 months.
























