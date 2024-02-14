He Bay FCnew women's professional soccer franchise USA based in San Francisco, has announced the signing of the Zambian Racheal Kundananji, until now front of the Madrid CFF, that loses its great offensive reference. The African unseats the Colombian as the most expensive player in women's soccer.

According to the North American club's statement, Kundananji, 23 years old, he has signed until 2027 with the option of one more season, ending his time with the Madrid team, which he joined in 2022 from Eibar.

It is a record transfer in women's football, which sees player prices skyrocket. Last January, Colombian Mayra Ramírez left Levante and moved to London, after Chelsea paid her exit clause of 500,000 euros.

Now him Bay of the United States He surpassed that record with the signing of the Zambian, who is the most expensive new soccer player in the world. The club paid 735,000 euros to Madrid CFF and could pay another 70,000 bonus, depending on goals in the NWSL.

Bay FC signs Kundananji for 735,000 euros, the most expensive female transfer in history 💰 The player will earn more than $2,500,000 in five seasons. We will miss his goals in the @LigaF_oficial pic.twitter.com/sfgh61xsSH — Sports Idol (@idolo_deportivo) February 13, 2024

Before coming to European football he played in the Kazygurt Kazakh at 18 years old, and with the national team he participated in the Tokyo Games and in the last World Cup 2023.

Last season she became the second top scorer in the league competition with 25 goals, two behind Alba Redondo and this season he had eight goals and four assists.

“We are delighted to bring in Racheal. She is a tremendous talent with dynamic attacking qualities and an incredible physical profile that she has demonstrated for both the team and the national team. She has an ease in front of goal and a natural ability to score with different types of shots and from various places,” he stated Lucy Rushton general manager of Bay FCwhich at the beginning of the month also completed the signing of the Nigerian Asisat Oshoalafrom Barcelona.

As it advances @david_menayo FC Bay pays @MadridCFF €735,000 + 70,000 in variables for Kundananji The market is bursting again. Again with capital that comes to hunt our league. If League F does not know how to start matching the bet, we are going to experience a talent drain pic.twitter.com/bzNlExMDqA — Irati Vidal (@iratividal) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Austin Buchanan responsible for exploration and strategy, indicated that her signing, whose signing surpasses that of the Colombian, “is the culmination of a lot of work.”

The Madrid CFF, which wishes the African soccer player “the best” in this new stage, indicates that “it once again demonstrates that it is one of the best clubs in attracting and developing talents and will continue working to remain so in the future.”

