Colombian player Mayra Ramírez scored a victory in her debut with her new team, Chelsea, which beat Brighton 0-3 with the first minutes of the former Levante player.

Ramírez took to the field with the game decided. At 67 minutes, he stepped onto the grass of The People's Pension Stadium to replace Lauren James when the scoreboard showed a clear 0-3 in favor of the London team.

The record signing in women's football (450,000 euros), debuted with Chelsea and played for about half an hour. He came on in the 67th minute.

Thus he completed an intense week in which he left behind a fruitful experience at Levante, a club he joined in the summer of 2022 from Sporting de Huelva at zero cost.

In the season and a half in which he played for the Barça team, he scored a total of 20 goals. Now, Chelsea already enjoys a player who is looking for new challenges in her new team. Her debut came with a victory: 0-3 at the Brighton stadium, in which Colombian Jorelyn Carabalí was on the bench.





Mayra had already said goodbye to the Spanish club with a message on her social networks, this Friday, when her transfer was announced.

Before arriving in Europe, Mayra trained at the Real Pasión club in Funza, and in the Women's Professional League she played with Fortaleza and Medellín.

SPORTS

With Efe

