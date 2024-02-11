Mayra Ramirez begins to write his history in English football. The Colombian made her debut as a scorer this Sunday for her new team, Chelsea, with a great goal that spread across social networks.

Mayra scored with a superb backheel in the match FA Cup women against Crystal Palace.

The Colombian showed her scoring instinct, her ability to finish and her talent. Thus, she begins her goal-scoring story at Chelsea.

Ovation for Mayra

The Colombian player is already beginning to win the affection of the English team's fans. After her score this Sunday, Mayra received recognition from her teammates, who already recognize her as an important piece of the team.

Then, the player approached one of the stadium's stands to receive the ovation, full of applause and choruses, from the Chelsea fans.

“Her name is Mayra. She is from Colombia. She plays for Chelsea. She is so strong, she is so strong she is so strong strong strong,” chanted the fans to the tune of the famous Bella Ciao song.

It was a dream match for the footballer who recently landed in England to continue her story in women's football.

