The 24-year-old Colombian international Mayra Ramirez signed for the next four and a half years by the Chelsea, leader of the English women's league after eleven dates, the club announced this Friday. London.

The winners of the last four English championships cannot count on the Australian star Sam Kerr or Catarina Macario on the line of attack, both injured in the knee.

According to the BBC, the transfer of the Colombian, from Spanish Levante, is a record for the club.

“Being part of such an important club is a dream come true, a dream that I have had since I was little,” reacted the player, with six goals in seven games for Levante since the start of the season.

With Colombia (30 international matches), Ramírez reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Australia last summer, where she shone alongside her compatriot, the young Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid).

They were eliminated by England, runners-up of the tournament. On Tuesday, Chelsea -leader of Group D- faces Paris FC (third, 7 points) in Women's Champions in the stadium Charlety on the last date of the group stage.

Ramírez, as the following ranking says, is the most expensive transfer in the history of women's football.

According to Univisión in September 2023, first place was occupied by Keyra Walsh who arrived for 470 thousand dollars at Barcelona.

On the page www.levante-emv.com they confirm the fact that the Colombian is the most expensive signing in women's football.

“Until now, the most expensive signings in the history of women's football were that of Keira Walsh for Barça (approximately 400,000 euros) and that of Pernille Harder for Chelsea (350,000 euros)”, says the Spanish media.

Due to the above, Ramírez leads this ranking with 500 thousand euros, followed by Walsh, who arrived at Barcelona for 470 thousand euros.

Pernille Hardes signed for Chelsea for 386 thousand dollars, while Mia Fishel arrived at that English club for 250 thousand euros.

