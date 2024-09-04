Amid the euphoria over the dispute of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in the country, this Wednesday, September 4, great news arrives for Colombian women’s soccer with the nomination of the player Mayra Ramireza figure of the senior team, for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Mayra was included in the list of 30 finalists for the prestigious award given annually by France Football magazine.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 28 in Paris.

