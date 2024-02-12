Mayra Ramirez begins to write his history in English football. The Colombian made her debut as a scorer this Sunday for her new team, Chelsea, with a great goal that spread across social networks.

Mayra scored with a superb backheel in the match FA Cup women against Crystal Palace.

The Colombian showed her scoring instinct, her ability to finish and her talent. Thus, she begins her scoring history at Chelsea.

The Colombian player is already beginning to win the affection of the English team's fans. After her score this Sunday, Mayra received recognition from her teammates, who already recognize her as an important piece of the team.

Then, the player approached one of the stadium's stands to receive the ovation, full of applause and choruses, from the Chelsea fans.

“Her name is Mayra. She is from Colombia. She plays for Chelsea. She is so strong, she is so strong she is so strong strong strong,” chanted the fans to the tune of the famous Bella Ciao song.

Mayra's coach spoke

After leaving the stage full of applause where she scored her iconic goal, the Chelsea coach, Emma Hayesspoke about her great performance and described her definition as “world class”, being fascinated by the Colombian.

“I am delighted that Mayra has scored a world-class goal. When you play against teams that leave a lot of bodies low, it is much more difficult, there is not much space. Let's see what happens when teams don't close that same type of gap. But she stayed focused to achieve her goal and what a goal it was. She should have gotten one right before, when she hit the bar, but the goal was a World Class finish, Emma Hayes told a news conference.

🗣️Emma Hayes on Mayra Ramírez goal: “I'm delighted for Mayra to score such a World Class goal. When you're playing teams that leave a lot of bodies low it's a lot harder, there's not a lot of space. Let's see what happens when teams don't close that same sort of space. But she… pic.twitter.com/760fy1EgZr — Chelsea women team (@CFC__Women) February 11, 2024

​The next game for Chelsea and in which Mayra Ramírez will once again seek to be a figure, will be in the Women's Super League against Manchester City, second in the standings and the Londoners hope to increase their advantage.

