Mayra Ramirez She is one of the most sought-after scorers on the international scene, her goals with the Colombia women's team and with him Levante of Spain They have led her to win a poster in Europe and she is very close to taking the big leap in her sporting career.

As revealed in the last hours by the journalist Sandra Riquelme, the forward born in Sibate I would be one step away from being a new playerl Chelsea of ​​England, one of the most powerful clubs in women's football.

His six goals and one assist in the 12 games he has played in the Spanish women's league They led her to be in the portfolio of the London team, which is desperately looking for a natural goalscorer.

He Chelsea wants to hire a high-profile striker who can make up for the loss of Sam Kerrwho will be sidelined for several months after breaking the cruciate ligament in his knee.

However, the signing will not be expensive for the team. Stamford Bridge, since Levante wants to get the most out of the signing. Mayra He has a contract with the Spanish club until 2025 and has a termination clause of 500,000 euros.

Colombia vs. Jamaica. In action, Mayra Ramírez (9).

In recent hours, contacts have intensified between Chelsea and Levante to reach an agreement for the signing that could exceed 300,000 euros, being a record in the women's football scene.

If the exit clause is paid, Mayra Ramirez would become the most expensive signing in the history of women's football, thus surpassing the signings of the Danish striker Pernille Harder ($350,000, to Chelsea) and Keira Walsh (between $400,000 and $450,000, to Barcelona).

For now, several details need to be finalized in the negotiation to see the 24-year-old Colombian dressed in blue. It should be noted that its current market value is 200,000 euros.

