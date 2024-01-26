Mayra Ramírez makes history in world women's soccer. The Colombian player was presented this Friday as a new player for Chelsea, a club that seeks to renew its laurels in Europe after winning the Uefa Women's Cup (now the Champions League) in the 2006-2007 season.

“Being part of such an important club is a dream come true, a dream that I have had since I was little”declared the player, with six goals in seven games with Levante since the start of the season.

Chelsea will pay 450,000 euros, plus another 50 thousand in variants, to finalize the arrival of the Colombian, in the most expensive transfer in history, exceeding the 405 thousand that Barcelona transferred to Manchester City for the English midfielder Keira Walsh in 2022.

Trained at the Real Pasión club, Mayra made her professional debut at Fortaleza CEIF in 2017. Two years later she arrived at Medellín and in 2020 she made the leap to Europe, to the Spanish Sporting de Huelva.

Levante hired her in 2022 and in 40 official matches in all competitions she scored 22 goals, which put her in Chelsea's sights.

“I think it is a very good opportunity to show the level she has, she is a very physically strong and very powerful player and I think it will be very good for her in the English league,” said Levante women's coach, Javi Calleja.

This is how Mayra Ramírez said goodbye to Levante

The forward, who has played 41 games with the Colombian National Team, in which she scored seven goals, showed her gratitude to the Spanish club and published a heartfelt farewell message this Friday.

“Thank you very much, big ladies. Today more than ever it is difficult to say goodbye, in this season and a half in which you accompanied me in my personal and professional growth. Thanks to all my teammates, coaching staff, managers, fans and all the people who are part of Levante who have always supported me. It has been a pride for me to wear this shirt and I will always remember them,” Mayra wrote.

“It's not goodbye but see you later and I wish you the best professionally and personally,” added the Colombian attacker.

