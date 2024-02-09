The coach of the Colombian women's national team, Angelo Marsiglia, announced the list of the 23 players to the gold Cup that will be played in the United States; The call ended up being surprising after the absence of Mayra RamirezChelsea's brand new reinforcement.

Many were surprised by the non-call of Ramírez, who became one of the most expensive signings in the world in women's soccer and not going to the Women's Gold Cup generated a lot of noise.

Photo: Chelsea Football Club

However, the reason why Mayra Ramírez was not called is because Chelsea did not decide to lend it to the national teambecause they want the forward in optimal conditions, since she will be taken into account for the quarterfinal matches of the Women's Champions League against Ajax.

Furthermore, the club knows that it is in the process of adaptation after being a newcomer to English football.

Likewise, prior to those international duels, Chelsea will have to face the FA Cup against Crystal Palace, then the League against Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal. Subsequently, on March 19, Chelsea is scheduled to play the first leg against Ajax and on the 27th of that same month they will play the return game in London.

On the Women's Gold Cup, its group stage will run from February 20 to 28, the quarterfinals will be played on March 2 and 3, the semifinals on March 6 and the final will be played on March 10.

📝 ! ☝️ They are the ones chosen by Ángelo Marsiglia to compete in the W Gold Cup in 🇺🇸 starting February 21#AllWeAreColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/SgjuOIwx1l — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) February 9, 2024

FURTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news