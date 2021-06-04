The actress Mayra Najar greeted the return of ‘The last bastion’, a series that TVPerú is re-launching this Monday in the framework of the bicentennial. The production of Eduardo and María Luisa Adrianzén is also kept on the Netfl ix platform, whose premiere in February made it a trend.

“This replacement is a success because perhaps some people could not see it on TVPerú or later on Netflix, because not many Peruvians have access to that platform,” says the actress who plays Antonia, the first journalist of the pre-independence era.

“Antonia is a free black woman who has the desire to learn to read and write, something that was almost unthinkable at the time. For this reason, he runs away from home, where he lives with his mother. He does it with a group of comedians and on this tour he meets Paco (Giovanni Arce), who is the one who finally teaches him to read and write. Thus, within history she becomes the first female journalist of that time ”.

Najar recalls that receiving the script represented a challenge “because it did not have many references to Afro-descendant characters more than we already knew: that they were enslaved or freed people trying to survive. The beauty of Antonia is that she is free, she has already broken the mental chains that were the most important thing. I started to build it from the scripts and then I did an analysis of the directors and colleagues ”.

– Speaking of mental chains, at this electoral juncture everything has been heard and read.

If true. We are in a very complicated situation, where it is the first time, I think, that my country feels more fragmented than ever, and the truth is I am very sorry. I feel that there is a lot of hatred, a lot of resentment and that, in order to improve, we have to break with those hatreds. We cannot make decisions like this. And I really like Antonia because she breaks with this and dares to go more, not only because she is Afro-descendant, but also because she is a woman. That impetus is in almost all the female characters, with that way of fighting to stop being invisible and to be considered as a human being and to be respected as such.

– As an Afro-Peruvian actress, do you think that there are still those chains in the artistic environment?

Of course I do, unfortunately, although it pains me to say so; However, they are already breaking down little by little, we are like little by little, drop by drop that falls very slowly, but there are still them. There is hope that this will break down and we can see, above all, more of these characters in theaters.

– A few years ago, Magdyel Ugaz was criticized for the blackface that was made to play the mother of Paolo Guerrero.

I do remember. I didn’t see the movie, but I did put myself in the context and I knew what was going on. Magdyel is an excellent actress, but I think there were and are Afro-Peruvian actresses who could have played that character.

“Why do you think that happened?”

It could be that they wanted Magdyel to go for an acting issue, perhaps by decision of the director or producer, and in this decision they had to transform her, but they did not consider the other aspect, the cultural aspect that is important. Let’s say the color of the skin, because Guerrero’s mother is of African descent.