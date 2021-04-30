The mayor of Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza, made an unusual mistake in the middle of a video in which she sees her harshly criticizing the opposition. Is that the official official confused sodium chloride with chlorine dioxide and in social networks they did not forgive her.

“It will remain in the conscience of each one, but they will have to take charge of promoting that the measures are not fulfilled, take sodium chloride and that attitudes are taken that go against people’s lives ”, he emphasized in the recording.

Mendoza wanted to refer to the controversy generated after the journalist Viviana Canosa drank liquid from a bottle that, according to her, had chlorine dioxide during the program Nada Personal. It is that the well-known driver said that it was a possible antidote to the coronavirus.

The rejection was immediate and the criticisms did not take long to multiply, since the ingestion of the product in question can cause “severe irritative digestive symptoms, with the presence of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and serious hematological disorders (methemoglobinemia, hemolysis, etc.), cardiovascular and renal “, according to a statement issued by the Argentine Toxicological Association.

Returning to the error of the Quilmeña functionary, there were not few users who reacted on Twitter. For example, the cumbia singer El Dipy tweeted: “@mayrasmendoza says that whoever uses sodium chloride will remain in their conscience and they will have to take over. PS: SODIUM CHLORIDE = SALT. Mayra Mendoza, mayor of quilmes. Front for everyone “.

@mayrasmendoza He says that whoever uses sodium chloride is going to stay on his conscience and they will have to take over.

P.S:

SODIUM CHLORIDE = SALT Mayra Mendoza, mayor of quilmes.

front for everyone. pic.twitter.com/DuQl2YFt3x – Eldipypapaok (@eldipypapaok) April 29, 2021

On the other hand, from the environment of the official they admitted that it was a confusion, although they warned that “unfortunately, instead of highlighting that Quilmes is exceeding 100,000 vaccinated, being the municipality that vaccinated the most within its health region, they are looking for these trifles because it is the only thing they can talk about.”

“First, they said that vaccines were poison; later, that there were no vaccines; and now they are ‘lobbyists’ from Pfizer. We, meanwhile, continue working and vaccinating; others, all they do is tweet and promote hatred among the people, “they added.

Finally, they closed: “There are some who find it more serious to confuse the composition of salt with bleach, and not the irresponsible who they called people to drink bleach to fight the coronavirus ”.

This Thursday, Mendoza had celebrated the “10 million” vaccines in Argentina through her official Instagram account, along with a photo of Cristina Kirchner holding the white and blue shirt.

“Verified. We reached # 10MillonesDeVacunas in Argentina. I see photos of male players in relation to their number on the jersey and it seems creative to me but let me thank the 10 of this country @cristinafkirchner because thanks to her we have a flag airline that can travel and keep bringing vaccines, thanks to her @alferdezok and @kicillofok govern us and manage this pandemic thinking about taking care of the health and life of the population, thanks to her who bet on science and technology in our country we will be able to have the possibility of producing them here, “he wrote.

And he concluded: “We reached 10 million vaccines and we will continue working for more, thanks Cristina“.

