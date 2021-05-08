Peruvian artist Mayra Goñi was caught working as a singer in a restaurant in Miami, United States, the country where she traveled earlier this year.

In the images of the program Magaly TV, the firmThe actress is also observed on a small stage of the premises, accompanied by three musicians and interpreting Creole songs from Peru.

Mayra Goñi is in search of her musical internationalization, since from now on she yearns to sing along with great celebrities such as the reggaeton player Daddy Yankee.

“Thanks god I am super well contacted . I’m starting off on the right foot. Here it is easier to contact people who are in stardom “, declared for Magaly TV, the firm.

On the criticism he has received for his luxuries in USA, she assured that she does not intend to respond to her detractors, she is only focused on demonstrating her talent for singing.

“I would like to sing with Daddy Yankee. I have been in this world for so long that I have learned to put oil on myself, deaf ears and focus on what I have to do and I am not affected by the things that may happen, I simply take care of covering their mouths with the acts, “he said.

In addition, he referred to the harsh comments made by the driver Magaly medina. “I know it’s his job, I understand it perfectly and that’s it,” he concluded.

