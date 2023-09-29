After living for about two years in Miami, United States, Mayra Goñi returned to Peru to be part of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, a program that is broadcast on Latina and that has conquered viewers. After several editions, the actress was eliminated and starred in a moving farewell, since Not only was he left out of the culinary reality competition, but he announced his return to the land of ‘Uncle Sam’.

Faced with the various comments about his permanence in USAthe singer also told the emotional reason why she left the Peru, his family and the job opportunities that he never lacks. In addition, Mayra Goñi stated that she has started from scratch in another country to be able to make her dreams come true.

Mayra Goñi reveals why she left Peru to live in the United States

Through her official Instagram account, the popular Yuru He revealed to his followers why he is leaving the country again after spending almost a month in national territory. Along the same lines, the influencer highlighted that many users consult her about her decision, since in Peru she has various opportunities on the small screen.

“It is not easy to go to another country, start from scratch and on top of that receive criticism from many people who do not understand your process, but everything takes time. We would all like the things we dream of or aspire to be to happen easily, but that is not the case. “I sacrifice many things that I love to be in Miami, because I want new opportunities and if I were a conformist I would stay in Peru doing what I have always done, but I know that I can give for more.”said the interpreter of ‘Te vas’.

Mayra Goñi is looking for new opportunities in her career in the United States. Photo: Mayra Goñi/Instagram

Likewise, Mayra Goñi addressed her detractors, who criticize her decision to settle in USA for looking for new opportunities, just as he has on Peruvian television.

“Many times they criticize you, they speculate things, and at some point that hurt me because I have always worked. So it makes me helpless, I would like to do things that I do here in Peru (acting and music), but everything is a process and in a moment it will happen. I have faith that my dreams will come true.”concluded the national artist.

How much does Mayra Goñi receive for being an influencer in the United States?

The influencer told through her Instagram stories how she receives $3,000 a week, which can be used for whatever she wants. According Mayra Goñithe indicated figure is received through a card and the amount is according to the number of followers.

Mayra Goñi has significant income as an influencer in the United States. Photo: LR composition/Mayra Goñi/Instagram

“It is a card that they give to influencers in the United States, it depends on the number of followers you have, they give you a weekly amount of money. This is the OTH application (card brand), “I have $2,650 left in my balance, they give me $3,000 a week to spend on whatever I want.”said the singer.