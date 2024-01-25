The Peruvian actress Mayra Goñi It generates a sensation every time it appears in an episode of the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Her talent, charisma and beauty have stolen the hearts of the fans of the culinary program broadcast by Latina, who in recent days have been intrigued to know how old the singer is. Next, in this note, we tell you the real age of the Peruvian artist that will shock more than one.

Mayra Goñi, participant of 'The Great Chef', doesn't live in Peru?

Mayra Goñi He is now in Peru recording episodes for the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'; However, she has lived for several years in USA. On one occasion, the actress revealed why she made the decision to move to that country.

“It's not easy to start from scratch and receive criticism from many people who don't understand your process, but everything takes time,” he said. “I sacrifice many things that I love to be in Miami, because I want new opportunities and if I were a conformist, I would stay in Peru doing what I have always done, but I know that I can give more,” He added in a story he shared on his Instagram account.

How tall is Mayra Goñi, participant of 'The Great Chef'?

Mayra Goñi, who is still competing in the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', revealed his height during his visit to the defunct program 'En boca de todos'. The actress announced how tall she was while she participated in a sequence with her now ex-partner Fabio Agostini.

At first, the Spanish reality boy did not guess Goñi's height and Mayra decided to say that he was tall. 1.62 meters.

Mayra Goñi has significant income as an influencer in the United States. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Mayra Goñi

What is the real age of Mayra Goñi, participant of 'The Great Chef'?

Mayra Goñi generated intrigue among fans of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' not wanting to reveal his true age. “It's good that they think I'm in my twenties, but I'm almost 40. I have my parrot's beak,” she noted.

However, we tell you what is the true age of Goñi. Mayra was born on November 1, 1992, so she currently has 31 years.