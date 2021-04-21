Mayra Goñi announced in her social networks that she has complications to communicate in USA. Although the protagonist of Ven baila quinceañera did not say how long she will stay in Miami, she said she wants to join in immediately, so she started her English classes.

The actress mentioned that she wants to learn the language, since she does not understand very well what others say to her. “Prepared with my notebook, already ready for my English classes because very soon, you will see, very soon I will speak like all my friends who do not understand them when they speak, but very soon I will understand them, they will see”, he exclaimed.

Likewise, he also spoke on his Instagram account and told his more than 3 million followers the following: “For those who do not know, I have moved here for a while, to Miami (…) I have had to do many things alone, that I did not think I could do, such as going shopping alone at the supermarket and not calculating that I have no one to help me and that I have 100,000 bags to carry. I had not calculated that ”.

The young singer traveled to the United States to follow her dream, as she wants to internationalize her artistic career. Likewise, she is not the only one doing an important and professional project there, as Leslie Shaw is also there.