Mayra Goñi He shared his sadness on social networks for spending the end of the year parties away from his family and apologized to his followers for having absent from Instagram. The singer traveled to the United States a few months ago to focus on her artistic career and it has not been easy for her to start from scratch in another country.

“I know I have been missing. I really apologize because I have had many worried and writing messages to me, “he said in his stories. “I want to confess that it has been inevitable to get a little sad because, obviously, these dates have passed like Christmas, New Years and one misses the family” added.

On the other hand, the actress was also very excited about her experience in the implementation of her new department in the United States. “The cushions that I thought were missing, I already have them. My bed is ready, well it was always ready, but the sheets I wanted have arrived and I will show you all that very soon ”.

Actress takes English classes during her stay in Miami

The influencer announced that she has difficulties communicating in the United States and decided to take English classes to immediately connect with the citizens of Miami. “Ready with my notebook, ready for my English classes because very soon, you will see, very soon I will speak like all my friends who never understand them when they speak, but very soon I will understand them, they will see.”

The singer commented that she is taking English classes in the United States. Photo: Mayra Goñi / Instagram

Mayra Goñi works in a restaurant as a singer

The Peruvian woman was caught working as a singer in a restaurant in Miami, where she traveled in early 2021. In the images released by Magaly TV, the firm, Mayra Goñi can be seen on a stage in a small venue, accompanied by three musicians and interpreting Creole songs from Peru. “Thank God I am super well contacted. I’m starting off on the right foot. Here it is easier to contact people who are in stardom, “he declared for the cameras of Magaly Medina.