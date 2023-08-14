The national actress Mayra Goñi He returned from the United States to participate in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Mayra came to the North American country to grow in her career, however, she indicated that the gastronomic reality show would be a great opportunity for her. On the other hand, she also opened up about her sentimental life, and assured that she does not seek to meet anyone, because she is “lazy.” In addition, she assured that she is also afraid of not meeting someone in the coming years, so she will seek to freeze her eggs in our country. Goñi denied that she has a sugar daddy and clarified that she does not like older people.

“I’m afraid of staying spinster because I can’t stand anyone (…). I’m lazy to meet someone (…). I don’t like old people, rather, I think they caught me by sugar mommy “he told Trome.

