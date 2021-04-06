Lately Mayra Goñi has been the target of countless criticisms due to her constant appearance at parties and events in the city of Florida.

However, during a live broadcast through his Instagram account, Goñi He decided to come out and give his point of view on the negative comments he has received.

“I mean, it’s not that I got here and tomorrow I’m going to be recording with Daddy Yankee, it’s a process,” explained the actress.

For her part, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to present during the broadcast of her program the discharge of Goñi and to question again the source of economic income that would have allowed the young actress to pay for expenses in Miami.

“Who are you kidding. Do you go and think that in Miami silver rains from the sky? (…). Those parties that she attends are definitely parties where there is a high degree of spending of money (…). Connecting with people in the musical world is important, but they don’t treat you just like that because you are Mayra Goñi. ”, Were the words of the host of“ Magaly TV, la firma ”.

Despite the criticism, Goñi assures that she continues to work to become known outside of Peru through her music and her work.

“Thank God my family knows what kind of person I am and little by little I am going to close my mouth to all the people who did not trust me, and instead of giving me their support because they tried to sink me,” emphasized the artist.

