Mayra Goñiremembered actress of ‘Ven baila, quinceañera’, has been romantically related to the co-host of ‘Talking nonsense, Ricardo Mendoza. After much speculation, the model used her social network to clarify the link she has with the Peruvian.

What relationship do Mayra Goñi and Ricardo Mendoza have?

Magaly Medina, during the broadcast of her program on August 29, exposed what the actress shared in a story on her personal Instagram account. The model finally broke her silence and revealed what unites her with Ricardo Mendoza.

“he’s just my friend”, stated the young woman and later added “As I mentioned in the previous story, I love sharing my time with people who share the same tastes as me”. In this way, she made it clear that she only maintains a friendly relationship with the friend of George Moon.

True to her style, the popular ‘Urraca’ hinted that she would not believe the artist’s version and dared to give a curious warning to Ricardo Mendoza: “I will not leave you the company of Mayra GoñiI know why I’m telling you”

Why are Mayra Goñi and Ricardo Mendoza related?

Since they were caught entering the comedian’s house, where they stayed until the next day, ‘love and fire‘, program hosted by Rodrigo Gonzales‘Peluchín’, and Gigi Mitre, related the young people sentimentally.

However, despite being frequented since the return of goni to Peru, they affirmed that they are only friends. “We’ve known each other for like six, seven months. Yes quickly, we met when he went to the show. Then he answered me a story and then we talked for four hours because he told me his whole life, ”said the comedian.

