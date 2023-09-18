Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The actress Mayra Goñi and comedian Ricardo Mendoza They continue to be seen in public. Both appear in the different headlines of local entertainment for having been captured together repeatedly, including even kissing. On this occasion, the Instarándula portal published new images that were sent to Samuel Suárez of Mayra and Ricardo in a nightclub in Miraflores. In the clip, you can see that they are dancing. However, one detail caught the attention of the ‘ratujas’.

And Mayra asks Ricardo to kiss her on the cheek, to which he approaches. On the other hand, she also sees several photos of her where he holds her waist. Could it be that they are close to confirming a romance?