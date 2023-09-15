Mayra Goñi and Beatriz Martínez, ‘The People’s Herbalist’, were the two participants who said goodbye to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ on the last day of the competition’s repechage. Both said goodbye very grateful for the opportunity to show themselves to the public in a different facet. After the final evaluation by judges Giacomo, Nelly and Javier, it was decided that the two figures will not continue on the reality show.

On the other hand, those who continue in the last stage of the Latina gastronomic show are: Fátima Aguilar, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Josi Martínez and Rocky Belmonte. They regained their places this last Thursday, September 14.