The production of 'The great celebrity chef: revenge' organized a Christmas gift exchange among the participants on December 23rd. In this episode, Mayra Goñi and Ale Fuller They starred in an emotional moment that even caused Tilsa Lozano to shed some tears when she saw them. And both influencers said they were estranged and that the culinary reality show brought them together again. In this note, find out what happened between the actresses.

Why did Mayra Goñi and Ale Fuller cry in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Last December 23, the 12 participants of 'The great celebrity chef: revenge' were present for the long-awaited gift exchange. The dynamic of this game is to mention a description of the partner you have, but not specify the name.

When it was Mayra Goñi's turn, the actress noted the following: “I have a little gift here for a person I haven't seen in a few years. I'm going to cry. We haven't had much communication for a few years, and this program has managed to get us together again. This is for you, Ale”, He said through tears and with a broken voice.

After hearing these words, Ale cried and ran to hug Goñi. “I had the opportunity to reconnect with a person who was very important to me, like my sister. This has been one of the most beautiful gifts,” said Fuller.

Why did Mayra Goñi and Ale Fuller distance themselves?

Maya Goñi and Ale Fuller They were protagonists, along with Flavia Laos, from the soap opera 'Come, dance, quinceañera'. After recording for this television production, they seemed very close, but from one moment to the next they stopped seeing themselves together in photos and videos.

After that, it began to be rumored that Pablo Heredia It was the culprit that the influencers distanced themselves. Let us remember that Heredia was a couple of Ale Fuller and after their breakup, he was romantically linked to Flavia Laoswho seemed united to Mayra Goñi.

About, Ale He once noted: “I considered them part of my family, like my sisters. Currently, we have no contact, but I respect them”. It should be noted that after Goñi He clarified that his distancing was not due to his friendship with Flavia Laos and Pablo Heredia.

