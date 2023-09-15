It broke. Mayra Goñi failed to pass the repechage of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and was eliminated from the competition. This was a very sad moment for the singer because she revealed that leaving the cooking show not only meant leaving the program, but also leaving the country. As recalled, the interpreter is residing in Miami, USAfor some years now.

“I want to thank you for welcoming me here, not only do I say goodbye to this program, but to my country… I say goodbye to my Peru, we will see you soon,” Mayra said, between tears, receiving the support of Rocky Belmonte and Josi Martínez.