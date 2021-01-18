The popular presenter qualifies Alberto Berco, with whom she shared 47 years of relationship, as the love of her life Mayra Gomez Kemp. / Archive

Mayra Gómez Kemp is going through one of the most difficult moments of her life after the death of her husband, Alberto Berco, at the age of 91, as confirmed exclusively by Semana magazine. The popular presenter is devastated for having lost what she qualifies as the love of her life, with whom she has shared 47 years of relationship.

The actor suffered a heart failure that he could not overcome and that has left his wife devastated as she was the true pillar of his life. The couple did not have children in common but he did have two daughters from a previous relationship, who are supporting the presenter from a distance in these hard times since they live in Buenos Aires.

Mayra and Alberto were married in 1974 by proxy in Bolivia. That is the date that they have always considered as the beginning of their marriage, although it was later annulled by the Spanish Justice and they remarried in March 1987, this time in Spain. Since then, they have lived great moments of happiness and success and have overcome profound difficulties such as the depression he went through, during which he even tried to commit suicide, or her cancer.