In 2020, Mayra Couto, remembered for her role as Grace Gonzales Flores in the series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', received the incentive from the Ministry of Culture in the series pilot category of the Audiovisual Direction, Phonography and New Media (SWOT), which amounted to 75,000 soles. This financing was intended to materialize her project 'My body, my rules'.

However, the actress, who is in Peru analyzing job proposals, said that this amount was not enough for the production of her series, due to the complexity of creating cinematographic-level content. Thus, she found it necessary to use her savings and request a bank loan to carry out the project.

Did Mayra Couto go into debt when producing the series 'My body, my rules'?

Mayra Araceli Echevarría Couto, The 32-year-old Peruvian actress revealed that she had incurred debts after completing the filming of the pilot and the 8 chapters of 26 minutes each of the series 'My body, my rules', even when the Ministry of Culture (Mincul) supported her project. by granting financing of 75,000 soles.

“I don't want to sound petulant or anything like that, but making an episode of a series, cinematic level, is not economical. The money didn't cover everything. “I went into debt, which is good because as a producer I have to contribute.”he initially told El Comercio newspaper.

“I accounted for each transaction that was made, with a receipt for fees and perfectly signed invoices. In order for them to give me my certificate, which they are already issuing, I had to spend every last cent they gave me. Maybe all that information is public. It is on the parts table”he shared with the aforementioned medium.

Mayra Couto is currently in Peru, after having resided in Colombia and Cuba. Photo: Facebook

How did Mayra Couto react to the criticism for the prize of 75,000 soles for 'My body, my rules'?

During 2020, criticism of Mayra Couto appeared quickly. After being selected for her project 'My Body, My Rules' to receive funding from Mincul, numerous netizens expressed their opinions, arguing that it was a waste of money amid the harsh reality of the pandemic that was ravaging the country.

Years ago, Mayra Couto showed the locations she was going to use for the recordings of her series 'My body, my rules'. Photo: ATV. See also Design and technology go hand in hand

“It was a giant misunderstanding because what they gave me is not a gift. There was no favoritism. I met the jury the day I had to argue my project. I didn't see him again afterwards. I don't know much about them either, but they saw in my proposal and in the other 360 or so that won that 2020, that it is salable and transmits values”the popular Grace of 'AFHS' revealed.

“If, as a ministry, I am going to invest in a project, it has to be profitable because it will benefit the country.”he finished.