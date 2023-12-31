Actress Mayra Couto, 32, was one of the most emblematic members of the renowned América TV series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. She played Grace Gonzales, the daughter of 'Charo' and 'Lucho', as well as Joel's sister. In the plot, she had an affair with Nicolás de las Casas (played by Andrew Wiese), a love story that bears similarities to the current one between July and Cristóbal. However, in the final episode of the eighth season, Grace's character married Nicolás and moved to Canada, where she gave birth to Nelly Francesca de las Casas Gonzales, thus marking the closure of her participation in the Peruvian fiction.

Recently, Couto returned to Peru after residing in Cuba and Colombia. She will be in the country evaluating new job opportunities and she has already expressed her interest in returning to the production that launched her to fame: 'AFHS'. Now, it is in the hands of the scriptwriters and the director, Gigio Arandadecide whether to include it in season 11 to premiere in 2024.

What did Mayra Couto say about her possible return to the series 'At the bottom there is room'?

“The series ('At the bottom there is room') was like a school for me. I learned a lot and grew as an actress. If they want me, even if it's for a cameo, I will gladly accept as long as I can reunite with my people and my friends.. “Everything is fine,” expressed the unforgettable Grace Gonzales to the newspaper El Comercio.

What happened to Mayra Couto after denouncing actor Andrés Wiese for harassment?

Actress Mayra Couto mentioned having gone through a real ordeal after denouncing Andrés Wiese, who played her lover in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'. In 2020, Couto accused Wiese of harassment, but her complaint was dropped. From then on, they began to give him a lot of trouble.

Grace and Nicolás were at the time the couple most loved by viewers in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: América TV

“I went out to report without a lawyer, without internet. He was in Cuba. I only loaded Instagram. That day, as soon as I reported it, a feminist girl wrote to me to let me know that someone was publishing all my information: my address, my phone number, my parents' names, my financial statements, my bank account number and how much money I had. “I started to shake,” he counted.

“My parents were terrified. They were afraid that something would be done to them. They threatened me (with death). I closed all my accounts. It was harsh”revealed Mayra Couto, who also participated in national series such as 'La pre', 'Graffiti' and 'Cumbia pop'.

