The format of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' It is characterized by inviting reinforcements to support the real contestants in some preparation of a dish that is difficult. In its last episode, the actors of the soap opera 'Papá en apuros' arrived on the set of the culinary reality show and their presence generated a stir. Mayra Goñi was one of the happiest participants, since she had to help her Juan Carlos King of Castro, whom I had not seen for several years. In this note, he knows what the bond is that unites him and how they met.

How did Mayra Goñi and Juan Carlos Rey de Castro meet?

Last Monday, December 11, Juan Carlos King of Castro He came to the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' along with his other fellow actors to cook with the participants. Karina Calmet was the one who united each couple and Mayra Goñi He got together with the protagonist of 'Dad in Distress'.

Without a doubt, both actors merged into a hug, since they did not see each other and revealed that they worked together on a previous occasion. And the artists were a fictional couple in the remembered and successful film 'Avenida Larco'. In that film project, Rey de Castro played the role of 'Andrés Dulude' and Goñi played 'Rebeca', characters who even joined their voices to perform the song 'Suna' by the band Mar de Copas.

Does Mayra Goñi have a suitor in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Giancarlo, the 'Skinny' Granda,He surprised more than one after expressing his desire to find a partner soon, so he would be consideringMayra Goñias an option. In conversation with José Pelaez, The sports commentator maintained that he had “a partner in his sights.”

“We have a candidate, she came yesterday, I have three minutes so you can see me and enjoy yourself (…) Mayrita, I connected with you when you were with my father, Christian Ysla,” confessed Granda.

