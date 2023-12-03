Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/12/2023 – 17:45

Brazilian Mayra Aguiar made history this Sunday (3) at the Grand Slam in Tokyo (Japan), a competition in which she beat Israeli Inbar Lanir, current world champion, to secure an unprecedented gold for Brazilian judo in the modern era of the competition. According to the Brazilian Judo Confederation, “the only Brazilian champion in Japan until then was Sergio Pessoa, who won the Jigoro Kano Cup in 1986, in a different format than the current one”.

Mayra’s campaign in the under-78 kilo category began with a victory over Russian Antonina Shmeleva. Then she beat two Japanese women by ippon in the sequence: Mizuki Sugimura and three-time world champion Mami Umeki. In the decision, the Brazilian had another great challenge, the current world champion Inbar Lanir.

“Tokyo Grand Slam Champion. This achievement is very special to me. It was a competition that I always wanted to win, both because of how tough it is and also because, after Brazil, Japan is my favorite place. Thank you very much for the support! We move forward”, declared the Brazilian judoka in a post on her social network profile.

With Mayra’s gold and the silver won by Jéssica Lima in the up to 57 kilos category last Saturday (2), Brazil ended the campaign with the best result in history and in fourth place overall in the country medals table. Japan led handily, followed by the Russians and Belarusians, who fought under a neutral flag, as well as South Korea, in 3rd place.