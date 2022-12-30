Los Cañeros de Los Mochis ended up as leaders in the second round of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico and in the first round of the playoffs will be measured to the Mayos de Navojoa.

The Green Force stayed with the last series of the regular role by surpassing the Algodoneros de Guasave by the slightest differencewith which they were confirmed as the team with the second best record of the campaign.

The mochitenses added 17 points, just below the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, who concluded with 19 units by leading the first round and being sub-leaders in the second.

The Mayos entered the January Fiestas in the last game of the regular role by winning 4 for 1 in their visit to the Venados de Mazatlán.

The tribe from southern Sonora was left with 10.5 points, thanks to the 5 they got in the second round, which added to the 5.5 in the first round.

The series to win 4 out of a maximum of 7 encounters will be launched this Sunday, January 1 at 5:00 p.m. at the Chevron Park in Los Mochis, where the second will also be played on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Later the confrontation will be transferred to the Manuel “Ciclón” Echeverría de Navojoa Stadium.

The Greens are back in the postseason after two seasons of poor results that have been left behind with a performance that makes fans dream.