It took three months for the mobilization of 200 mayors, mainly on the left, from popular towns to bend a government so far deaf to the demands of the suburbs. The visit of Jean Castex and the holding of an interministerial council of cities (CIV), Friday, in Grigny (Essonne), came to record the victory of the elected officials who fought so that the suburbs do not remain the great forgotten of the plan stimulus. In mid-November, they had sent an open letter to Emmanuel Macron asking him to stop his policy of “Non-assistance to endangered territories” and give them the means to deal with the health and social emergency. In this case, they ordered him to devote 1% of the recovery plan to working-class neighborhoods. “On November 14, there were zero euros. Today, we have 3.3 billion euros ”, rejoices Philippe Rio, Communist mayor of Grigny.

3.3 billion euros is therefore the sum promised by the executive. An envelope made up of 1.3 billion euros drawn from the recovery plan and 2 billion euros for urban renewal. “An unprecedented effort”, gargled Jean Castex who also affirms that “The role of the State, more than ever in a period of crisis, is to be alongside those who are suffering”. The Prime Minister announced the creation of 7 new “republican reconquest districts” and the release of 6 million euros dedicated to the recruitment of 300 mediators and as many specialized educators, by the summer. The “learning holidays” and “summer quarter” schemes are extended. The CIV confirmed the launch of 46 new “educational cities”, in addition to the 80 already existing. 500 Pôle emploi advisor positions will also be deployed in agencies located in priority areas of the city where unemployment is reaching record figures.

For his part, Philippe Rio does not want To be choosy : “It converges with the proposals we made. “ The elected PCF noted that his “Toolbox is now a little fuller”to face crises. “The application of these measures must be concrete and real. Every month, we will check this implementation with the Prime Minister’s office ”, warns Philippe Rio who also observes “Holes in the racket”. The group of elected officials asked for commitments regarding the application of the Ségur de la santé in working-class neighborhoods which suffered from excess mortality linked to Covid-19 but also announcements on culture and on local finances (compensation for the additional Covid cost for poor suburban towns, in particular). Requirements for the moment unanswered.

This trip inaugurates the “equal opportunities” plan desired by Emmanuel Macron, who had already buried the Borloo plan. In his speech at Les Mureaux on “separatism” on October 3, the President insisted on the need for the Republic to return to the neighborhoods. This required investments in public services, employment, culture or even housing, he said. A social component surprisingly absent from the bill “reinforcing the republican principles” which focuses only on the repressive aspect while stigmatizing Muslims. But with less than a year and a half of the next presidential election, the government cannot continue to move forward on its only right leg. He also needs a left leg to address the popular electorate. What he thinks he has found with this new social project against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.