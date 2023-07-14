FNP says it will act in the Senate so that the tax reform guarantees “revenues compatible with the demands” of municipalities

A FNP (National Front of Mayors) released a note this Thursday (13.Jul.2023) in which it is said “concerned” with the unification of ICMS and ISS taxes provided for by the tax reform approved in the Chamber of Deputies in this 1st semester. Here’s the full (92 KB).

Although the institution claims to recognize the “improvements to the approved text”indicates that in 2022 the ISS represented 45% of the current revenue of municipalities. “For 145 cities, where ⅓ of the population lives, it is the 1st or 2nd source of funds”stated the text.

“To ensure municipal autonomy, the FNP will act in the Senate to guarantee its own revenues compatible with local demands. Replacing them with transfers is unconstitutional and implies insecurity in the planning of municipal actions”he signed.

The FNP said that the planning of resource transfers is subject to the management of “another entity” and that, therefore, the decision regarding the amounts to be sent to the municipalities may result in “falls in revenues, budget unpredictability and compromise of local public services”.

“Another aspect that requires attention is the effective application of reciprocal immunity, preventing one entity from paying tax to another, simplifying relations between tax authorities, public bureaucracy and reducing litigation that overloads the judiciary”stated the note.

The agency indicates that the measure can promote “more harmony and efficiency in fiscal management”What a, “if the state and federal governments do not pay property tax on their buildings to municipalities, it is unreasonable for municipalities to continue paying taxes on the purchase of goods and services for these entities”.

Finally, the National Front indicated that it will continue to work to strengthen municipalities, in addition to “seek a fairer and more balanced tax system”.

“It is necessary to guarantee a fair and equitable distribution of resources, considering the specific demands of each entity. Mayors and mayors rely on dialogue, within the Senate, to improve cooperative federalism and avoid the collapse of public services in the most populous cities”added the FNP note.