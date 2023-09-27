Mayor’s salary, thanks to the 2022 Budget Law, the first citizens will be able to reach up to 14 thousand euros gross per month next year

THE mayors from all over Italy will start the new year in the best possible way. As established by Budget Law 2022 drawn up by Draghi government an increase in remuneration is expected for all first citizens starting from January 1st 2024. The more substantial salary is due to the fact that their remuneration will be based on that of regional presidents, in relation to the population of the Municipality they administer.

The increases began for all the country’s mayors in the last two years but will only become fully operational in 2024. For those who administer a Metropolitan city like Milan you can get to a salary of 14 thousand euros per month gross.

