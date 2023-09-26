Mayors’ salaries are still increasing: in which cities they earn the most

The salary of Italian mayors continues to increase. Thanks to the 2022 budget law, approved by the Draghi government, starting from January 1st 2024 the first citizens will record a new increase in salary, after the increases already recorded in the three years from 2021. Some, like the mayors of Rome and Milan, will see their salaries nearly double compared to 2021 levels.

In fact, from next year the mayors of metropolitan cities will earn 13,800 euros gross per month, 6,800 euros more than in 2021. In 2022 their salary increased from just over 7 thousand euros gross per month to 10,070 and in 2023 it reached 11,629 EUR. As a reference, the President of the Republic receives 13 monthly salaries of 18,400 euros gross, for a total of 240 thousand euros per year.

The increases will also affect the administrators of smaller municipalities. For those who administer the regional capitals, the allowance will reach 11 thousand euros from the 9,753 gross monthly euros expected for this year.

In provincial capitals with over 100 thousand inhabitants, the mayor will receive 11,040 euros gross per month, more than double compared to the 5,205 euros gross per month two years ago.

In municipalities with 30 and 50 thousand inhabitants, the salary will go from around 3,100 euros in 2021 to 4,830 in 2024 and in those with 5 to 10 thousand inhabitants, the monthly salary will reach 4 thousand euros gross, an increase of 1,500 euros compared to 2021. In municipalities with less than 3 thousand inhabitants, the salary will instead go from 1,659 to 2,200 euros gross per month.

Based on the reform desired by the Draghi government, the remuneration will be linked to that of the regional presidents, in relation to the population of their municipality. The objective was to make the role of mayor more convenient in smaller municipalities, where in some cases it is difficult to collect nominations for elections. The salaries for 2021 were still those set in 2000, reduced by 10 percent in 2006. In those 20 years, only the salaries of the mayors of municipalities with less than 3 thousand inhabitants had been updated, in 2019.