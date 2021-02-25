There is a fixed sequence for vaccinations against the coronavirus in Germany. However, there are currently more and more people in front of vaccinations across the country – this should be punished severely in the future.

Stuttgart – That Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24 * reported) and all of Germany has fundamentally changed everyday life. As the pandemic progressed, there were more and more Infection protection measures* Enacted, relaxed again and tightened again later. At times, these ordinances could Spread of the coronavirus* Contain it, but according to many experts, a real end to the pandemic is only possible with sufficient vaccinations.

In December last year, after months of research, vaccinations also started in Germany. For the corona vaccination that Dates and registration in Stuttgart and Baden-Württemberg* there are exact specifications. The same applies of course to the other German federal states.

The vaccination sequence in Germany is precisely defined. But at the moment there are always cases of people who want to be vaccinated even though it is not their turn. This is to be classified as an administrative offense in the future and punished with a fine of 25,000 euros, according to an amendment proposed by the coalition groups for the “Law on the continued validity of the regulations affecting the epidemic situation of national scope”, the Editorial network Germany (RND) is present.

Corona vaccinations: specify the order clearly – “the weakest first”

In Germany, the order for the corona vaccinations is currently divided into three groups and is carried out under the motto “protect the weakest first”, it says on the Side of the federal government. Accordingly, the first group consists of people over the age of 80 as well as people in nursing homes and staff in intensive care units, in emergency rooms and rescue services. The second group, on the other hand, includes 70 to 80 year olds, people with trisomy 21, dementia, transplant patients and certain contact persons. The last of the prioritized groups consists of 60 to 70-year-olds, people with a medical history, police and fire brigades as well as staff at schools, daycare centers and in retail.

Currently, however, only the first group can be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the individual federal states can independently initiate changes. Baden-Württemberg, for example, recently changed the Order and preferred teachers and educators*. The rest of the third group will still have to be patient. Nevertheless, there are more and more cases of preluders nationwide. According to the world For example, 300 police officers in Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt) were vaccinated even though it was not their turn. The whole thing was issued as a “test”.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Mayors and clergymen are also pushing their way

The reason given for the more and more frequent vaccination precursors in Germany is that vaccine that has already been processed should not be wasted. So-called speculate in Stuttgart too “Vaccine hunter” on leftover vaccination doses*. Markus Rose, who runs the Stuttgart Runs the vaccination center, but made it clear that no vaccination doses would be given to unauthorized persons at the end of the day. However, this seems to be the case in many parts of Germany. For example, the mayor of Hennef and the mayor of Wachtberg (both North Rhine-Westphalia) received a vaccination, like ruhr24.de* reported. In addition, clergymen were also vaccinated without authorization. The ZDF reports, for example, of an apostle in Oberhausen who received a “leftover” vaccination in a nursing home.

A mayor of a Baden-Württemberg city has also already received a vaccination against the corona virus. Mayor of Tübingen Boris Palmer had also been vaccinated against the corona virus*. However, this actually happened for test purposes by the Tübingen biotech company CureVac and already a few months before the official start of vaccination in Germany.

However, since the vaccinations began, politicians have also had to follow the sequence. In the future, a breach of the sequence is to be punished with a fine of 25,000 euros, at least if the amendment request of the coalition groups is approved. By doing world-Interview, Eugen Brysch, board member of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, had already requested a penalty for such an offense. *BW24 and *ruhr24 are part of the Ippen-Digital network.