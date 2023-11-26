Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/26/2023 – 18:14

Mayors from several municipalities in Rio de Janeiro meet this Monday, at the Theatro Municipal de Niterói, to discuss the provision of services by Enel, the energy distribution concessionaire, which serves the population of these cities.

Last Monday (20), the mayor of Niterói, Axel Grael, ordered the Municipal Attorney General’s Office (PGM) to take legal action to charge the concessionaire with the solution to the power outage that had been going on since Saturday ( 18), when the city was hit by a storm and strong winds. After the action was filed, the Second Civil Court of Niterói decided to impose a daily fine of R$100,000, which later rose to R$200,000, because Enel had not reestablished the electricity supply throughout the municipality.

On Thursday (23), the concessionaire released a statement stating that it had restored power supply to customers affected by Saturday’s storm. “Our teams will continue to respond to specific cases of post-rain events. The weather event, with intense rain, strong gusts of wind and atmospheric discharges, caused considerable damage to the electrical grid in several cities in Rio de Janeiro, resulting in the interruption of energy supply,” said Enel.

To speed up service, the company reported that it mobilized around 900 teams “to work intensively throughout the week”.

Heat waves

Related news:

Also tomorrow, at a press conference scheduled for 8 am, Rio de Janeiro city hall will announce measures to mitigate the impact of heat waves on the city’s population, expected for the coming months, as summer approaches.

The Health Secretaries, Daniel Soranz; of Environment and Climate, Tainá de Paula; and the executive head of the Rio Operations Center, Marcus Belchior, will participate in the interview, at the Operations and Resilience Center, in Cidade Nova, central region of the city. The increase in energy demand due to the heat also caused blackouts in the capital. In Rocinha, south zone, residents closed the Lagoa-Barra Highway on Thursday (16). due to the lack of energy in the region. There, the supply is provided by Light.

CPI

On Tuesday (28), the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Delegated Services and Regulatory Agencies of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) is expected to hold a public hearing with the summons of the presidents of the companies Enel and Light to provide clarification on the power outage in various parts of the state during the last few days.