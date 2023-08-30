Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 22:05

Mayors of 11 states are organizing protests for this Wednesday, the 30th, with the aim of claiming more revenue from the federal government for municipalities. In all federative units in the Northeast region, city halls will paralyze administrative activities and place banners questioning the reduction of financial resources sent to cities. It is also expected that municipal leaders will be in Brasilia to hold demonstrations and ask for more support from parliamentarians of the National Congress.

The movement was called “Without FPM, the city halls will stop” and receives the support of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) which attested to a reduction of the Municipalities Participation Fund (FPM), in the Circulation Tax of Goods and Services (ICMS), and also delays in the delivery of parliamentary amendments. In addition to the states in the Northeast, cities in Paraná, Santa Catarina, Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul are also expected to join.

O Estadão found out with state federations of mayors that 350 municipalities in Bahia, 217 in Maranhão and 168 in Ceará must join the strike.

According to CNM, the mayors are concerned with the distribution of the Fund’s revenue for the second half of this year. The FPM consists of a transfer made three times a month by the Union to the municipal administrations, and is composed of 22.5% of the collection of Income Tax (IR) and Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

The CNM survey also attested that, in parliamentary amendments, the first half of the year was marked by payment delays. The reduction in funds was almost 73% compared to the same period last year, ranging from R$ 10.43 billion to R$ 2.80 billion. A 4.5% decrease in the share of the Goods and Services Circulation Tax (ICMS) was also attested.

Among the demands of the mayors are a 1.5% increase in the FPM, a reduction in the INSS employer rate to 8% for municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants, a recomposition of the ICMS, the end of the casting vote of the Administrative Council of Resources (Carf) and an extension of the Social Security Reform to municipalities.

Cities in the Northeast will paralyze administrative services

In the municipality of Imperatriz, which is the largest in terms of population in the interior of the State of Maranhão, only essential services such as health and public cleaning will work. According to the city hall, the FPM reduction impacted the provision of essential services such as health, education and infrastructure. The administration also informed that the reduction of parliamentary amendments aggravated the municipal financial situation and that it seeks to increase the collection of the Tax on Services (ISS) and Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership (IPVA) to reverse the economic effects.

In the Bahian municipality of Vitória da Conquista, an optional holiday was decreed for this Wednesday, suspending administrative activities as a form of protest against the reduction of the FPM. There, only health, education and urban cleaning services will be working. The same is expected to happen in the Pernambuco city of Cabrobó and in Macau and Água Nova, in Rio Grande do Norte.

In Maracanaú, a city in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza that has around 230,000 inhabitants. The service will only work in health, education, food safety, public lighting, traffic, public transport and urban cleaning services.