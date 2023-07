How did you feel about the content of this article?

Riot police try to control riots near the Arc de Triomphe during another night of social upheaval in Paris, France, on July 1, 2023. | Photo: EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

This Saturday (1st) France registered the fifth night of disturbances in the country, which began because of the death of a young man of Arab descent by the police. The dawn of violence ended with 719 people arrested, according to the government, and clashes between police and protesters especially in the south of the city of Marseille.

The number of arrests, however, was lower than the previous night, when more than 1,300 were arrested. The Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, assessed that Sunday morning was “calmer” and thanked the performance of the 45,000 agents who were deployed to contain the disturbances in the country – 7,000 in Paris and surroundings.

On the outskirts of Paris, the home of the mayor of L’Haÿ les Roses was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, while his wife and children were at the scene. Vandals tried to break into the residence by throwing a car against the gate and later set fire to the vehicle. The woman was injured trying to flee and is hospitalized with a knee injury. One of the children was also slightly injured, according to the AFP news agency.

“At 1:30 am, while I was at City Hall as I have been for the past three nights, individuals rammed their car into my residence before setting fire to burn my house, inside which my wife and two young children were sleeping,” said Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun de L’Haÿ-les-Roses in a statement called the act an “attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice”.

France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the incident, calling it “intolerable” and called for “the culprits to be firmly prosecuted”.

Also according to the French police, 45 policemen and gendarmes were injured in the early hours of this Sunday, during clashes with demonstrators. In addition, 74 buildings – including 26 police and gendarmerie stations – were damaged and 577 vehicles were set on fire.