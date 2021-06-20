Mayors Helsinki city government’s positions of trust divided between parties, Greens lost their second deputy mayoral position

The Greens will have the chairmanship of the city council. The Coalition Party nominates the first vice-chairman of the council and the Social Democrats the second vice-chairman.

The City of Helsinki says in a statement that negotiations on the division of the city ‘s positions of trust have been completed. The negotiations are based on the result of the municipal elections.

The Coalition will receive the positions of mayor and deputy mayor of the social and health sector.

The Greens will be given the position of Deputy Mayor for the Urban Environment, the Social Democrats will be the Deputy Mayor for Education and Training and the Left Alliance will be the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure.

In the receding city government, the Greens have two mayoral seats, now the party is losing one of them to the Left Alliance. The position of Deputy Mayor is the first for the Left Alliance.

City government Of the 15 seats, the Coalition Party will receive five, the Greens four, the Social Democrats and the Left Alliance two, the Basic Finns one and the Swedish People’s Party one. The seats include the seats of the mayor and deputy mayors.

The chairmanship of the city council goes green. The Coalition Party will be the first vice-chairman of the council and the second vice-chairman of the SDP.

According to the City of Helsinki’s press release, the negotiations went in good spirits and were completed on schedule.

“I sincerely thank all the council groups for their excellent co-operation and constructive work,” says the Coalition’s mayoral candidate, chairman of the negotiations. Juhana Vartiainen.

Next, the parties will nominate their representatives to the seats they will receive in the negotiations. The appointments will be confirmed at the first meeting of the new city council on 2 August.