The reinstated mayor of Zavolzhsk Kasatkin had a fight with the acting head of the city Ivanov

In the Ivanovo region, the mayor of Zavolzhsk, Vyacheslav Kasatkin, and the acting head of the city, Andrey Ivanov, fought. About it reported local edition “Ivanovskie news”

Kasatkin was fired on February 21, 2023 following allegations of using a company car for personal purposes. As a result, the mayor’s place was temporarily taken by his deputy Ivanov. On May 30, the court of appeal reinstated the previous head of the city, and he decided to immediately take up his duties.

How told Kasatkin, in an interview with RBC, having arrived at his workplace after the trial, he went to Ivanov to find out the current situation in the city, but he was not in the office, so the mayor decided to wait for him in the lobby. According to the mayor, when his deputy appeared, he suddenly began to scream.

“I asked:“ Do you want to fight me? He presses on me, I hold his hands so as not to get hit in the face, I try to calm him down. He grabbed my shirt and tore it. And there is a tiled floor. I slipped. We fell together. I hit my head on the tile. I try to get up, he kicks me in the face. The second time he hits on the back. That is, when I got up, he kicked me in the head and in the back, ”Kasatkin said. He did not specify the reason for the conflict with Ivanov.

As a result, the mayor decided to write a statement to the police against Ivonov. He added that he was not seriously injured, but decided to take sick leave.

Earlier, the Acting Minister of Property Relations of the Samara Region, Igor Andreev, and a member of the Samara Council of Deputies from the Just Russia party, Alexei Mitrofanov, reported each other to the police after a fight between them. According to the parliamentarian, the minister began to beat him first and sprayed a gas canister in his face. In response, Mitrofanov accused the deputy of hitting him on the head several times.