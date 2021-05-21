Throughout the world, the pandemic exposed shortcomings, prejudices and miscalculations regarding the dangers, urgencies and structural deficiencies to face it. It also forces design a future that contemplates new global crises, and that takes on the challenges and changes in habits that the coronavirus will leave behind. In the first trench of the State, the municipalities are the initial stage of this new map. What lessons have they collected so far? To discuss it, this Tuesday a new virtual meeting of the Conference “So that the day after we can be better” was held, under a simple approach: “Municipalities: Present and Future”

In the meeting the mayors exposed Paul Javkin (Rosary beads), Melina Mariel Fernandez (Brown), Diego Valenzuela (February 3), Julio Zamora (Tiger), Dionisio Scarpin (Avellaneda, Santa Fe); Delfina Irazusta, Executive Director of the Local Innovation Network; Sebastian Lew, Director of Cities of CIPPEC; Y Pedro Del Piero, President of Fundación Metropolitana.

One of the moderators, Jorge Arias, proposed to all of them to tackle an ambitious agenda: the institutional modernization of the State, the spatial distribution of political power, the citizen’s capacity for self-government, social participation and the development of individual freedoms. “These are all issues that are settled at the municipal level, and that in Argentina are crossed by three vectors, such as the sustained economic-social crisis, the historical geographical inequality in the administration and distribution of resources and the health crisis stemming from the pandemic. “

Lourdes Puente, director of the host School of Politics and Government of the UCA, pointed out how the pandemic territorialized many aspects, and appreciated the great opportunity that this brought with it to once again believe in the community.

Marta Oyhanarte -from Argentina Conversa- began the panel by posing some guiding questions: what role should municipalities have? What is missing to expand your possibilities for local development? What should be the role of civil society in this local development?

The Director of Cities of CIPPEC, Sebastian Lew , opened fire. “If the challenge is to rebuild better and not repeat the mistakes of the past, we need to think from a different approach, decentralized, integrated and based on the local and territorial. sustained investment, aligned with the assets of each of the cities“.

Paul Javkin, Mayor of Rosario, recalled that “municipalities are the most effective public agency network when it comes to bring public policies closer to society. Argentina must align the distribution and allocation of resources with the level of government that has the greatest impact on the closest territoriality. Without territorial capillarity there is no possibility of facing the problems we have. If public policies are not horizontalized, we are going to fail. The conjunction between municipalities and civil society is fundamental. “

The Rosario asks “to generate spaces for participation that can lead to the reconstruction of the social fabric, whose recomposition is going to be one of the great challenges that Argentina will have to face.”

For your colleague from Tigre, Julio Zamora“We have to see how to ensure that the municipalities have the necessary resources that correspond to the new challenges posed by the local government.” Zamora highlighted the role of civil society, “fundamental to be able to govern and, therefore, the great challenge of the new leaderships has to be defined by the knowing how to listen, rather than generating policies that do not have a citizen base. The more participation there is, the more transparency there is in the management and acts of government. The accent must be placed on institutionalizing these channels of participation. “

With a different experience, Dionisio Scarpin, the mayor of Avellaneda, Santa Fe, believes that “one of the weaknesses is the little autonomy -not only from the administrative-financial point of view, but also from the functional point of view-, which many municipalities must face, and for which the articulation with the different levels of government is key. We need strong educational and productive policies, multi-level governance and institutional framework, in full articulation with civil society and with the different levels of government. “

Diego Valenzuela, Mayor of Tres de Febrero, returned the focus to Covid: “The pandemic showed us that there are no borders, and that cooperation and articulation with the different levels of government is essential. The closeness, the contact, and the faster interpretation of what happens is one of the advantages of the territoriality that the municipalities have. Sometimes it is not necessary to be afraid of giving up sovereignty from the provincial and national governments, if that means that they will be able to continue coordinating actions and generating greater effectiveness. “

The executive director of the Local Innovation Network, Delfina Irazusta, surprised with an idiomatic creation: the “crown-mayors”. “Many had to put planning aside, to start working with a mixture between strategic planning and emergency planning. Some municipalities discovered and others valued the strength of the local and volunteerism. The pandemic is like a sea that caused the water to go down and we saw those who were swimming naked. “

In order to Melina Mariel Fernandez, the mayor of Moreno, “the pandemic accelerated issues in which they already wanted to advance, such as the participation of the community in management and decision-making.”

Pioneer in the preaching of territorial planning and integration, the president of the Metropolitan Foundation, Pedro Del Pieror, he stressed the “acceleration of the processes and the uncertainty that the pandemic brought.”

“In the framework between the part and the whole, and in that search to achieve the right balance, it is essential to give the citizens a name and surname, and that is done by the municipality. empowerment that multilevel governance can give it. Issues must be resolved with a logic of regionalization that makes government action effective. “

Although they did not present, other mayors also shared their experiences Thus, they intervened in the debate Romina Rosas (Caucete, San Juan), Viviana Germanier (Catriel, Río Negro), Elia mansilla (Aguilares, Tucumán), Carlos Najar (Las Talitas, Tucumán) and Jorge Solomon (General Ocampo, La Rioja), who made contributions from their various regional perspectives.

The rest of the mayors who were present on this day also participated in the exchanges, among whom were: Roberto Sanchez (Concepción, Tucumán), Jose Orellana (Famaillá, Tucumán), Ramona Dora Rodriguez (Chamical, La Rioja), Ricardo Nicolas Romero (Peñaloza, La Rioja); Eduardo Luis de la Vega (Independence, La Rioja), Federico Sbiroli (Sanagasta, La Rioja), Marcelo Daniel Del Moral placeholder image (Castro Barros, La Rioja), Carolina Jara (Ballesteros Sud, Córdoba), Mauro Oviedo (The Streets, Traslasierra, Córdoba), Edgardo Bruno (Canals, Córdoba), Rafael Carrara (Corzuela, Chaco), Carlos Maza Pezé (Angaco, San Juan), Stella Clerici (Cañada de Gómez, Santa Fe), Ana Maria Meiners (Esperanza, Santa Fe), Patricia lavin (Engineer Luiggi, La Pampa), Fernanda alonso (General Pico), and the councilors Fabio Gonzalez (Avia Teraiel, Chaco) and Valeria maciel (Fontana, Chaco).

The organizers also participated, Pascual Albanese (Institute of Strategic Planning), Alexander Drucaroff (Argentina Conversa), Carlos Fara (NAP network), Miguel Angel Gutierrez (Lat. Center for Globalization and Prospective) and Fernando Vilella (Bioeconomy Program-UBA).

The activity was organized jointly by the School of Politics and Government of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), the Bioeconomy Program of the Faculty of Agronomy of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), The Millenium Project, the Latin American Center for Globalization and Prospectiva, Argentina Conversa, the Strategic Planning Institute, the New Political Action Network (NAP Network), and the Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth (CIPPEC).

