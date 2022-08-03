When Jan Kottelenberg, mayor of Neder-Betuwe and former dairy farmer, stood in for his daughter on the family farm in the Achterhoek last month, he noticed. In his municipality in the Betuwe there was a sign in a meadow that read ‘Pray for our farmers’. Seventy-five kilometers to the east in Gelderland, inverted Dutch flags were everywhere.

A few weeks later, Kottelenberg also has to deal with the dilemma of many mayors: leave the flags in the usually neutral public space – or remove them. Both are requested by residents. The inverted flag is a symbol of protest for some, while for others it hurts to see a national symbol, the Dutch tricolor, hanging upside down.

The striking thing is that the inverted flag – and what to do with it – does not lead to unrest in all municipalities, and not even in all regions. That seems to depend on the composition of the population. And of the kind of agriculture that predominates.

For example, based on local and regional media, among other things, it can be concluded that flags are hanging in Limburg, and tractors were demonstrated in Maastricht on Saturday, but that only the mayor of Weathers a takeout deadline has stated. In Drenthe, the flag does not seem to be an issue on the sand, but especially on the peat. Hoogeveen was one of the first municipalities that wanted to remove him, after which municipal officials were threatened. Now the flags can stay until after the holidays.

In Zeeland, inverted flags are waving, but there are no other protests. Against Omroep Zeeland said a farmer from Domburg too busy with the wheat harvest. The province of Friesland does not want to throw “oil on the fire” by removing flags, the mayor of Heerenveen told trade magazine Domestic Governance that he thought the inverted tricolor “a cheerful sight.”

South Holland wants the flags to be gone on provincial roads before the end of this week. Road safety is at stake, according to the province. They can stay in Flevoland until the House of Representatives returns from recess at the beginning of September. Just like in the Flevoland municipality of Dronten, where the mayor spoke to a war veteran and a farmer last week, and this became the compromise. One flag location has been designated in the built-up area in Oudewater in South Holland.

‘Precarious situation’

Most messages come from Gelderland, Brabant and Overijssel. Some mayors are hesitant to talk. In Voorst, Deputy Mayor Peter Wormskamp talks about “a precarious situation”. In that Gelderland municipality, hay bales were set on fire in front of the town hall in July. The mayor entered into a conversation with the demonstrators, which resulted in a consultation. “It has come out that the flags will be removed this Friday. It appears that that is happening.” Voorst is “proud of that”. But Wormskamp also says: “It is a flower in the bud.”

We have asked farmers if they want to protest with a farmer’s handkerchief Tjitske Siderius Deputy Mayor Hattem

Sometimes there are differences between neighboring municipalities. Where the mayor of Oldebroek (Gelderland) is threatened because she had flags removed, the removal in Hattem went “calm and smooth,” says deputy mayor Tjitske Siderius. “We have asked farmers if they want to protest with a farmer’s handkerchief.”

Siderius says: “You see that we are a completely different congregation. Hattem is really a town, there is great social cohesion here and everyone takes each other into account.” Her impression is that in other municipalities non-farmers also “seize the protest to express their displeasure”.

That happened on Monday in Almelo, after Mayor Arjen Gerritsen announced that a wall drawing of an inverted flag had to be removed. It was about its location, right in front of City Hall.

In the city itself – unlike, for example, in the nearby municipality of Rijssen-Holten – there are hardly any flags, says a spokesperson. It is unclear who made the mural, just as it is unclear who came to demonstrate. “There was no organizer,” she says, and the protest was not reported. The demonstration went well until about twelve o’clock, after which “a group sought confrontation with the police”. Those protesters were previously involved in corona demonstrations, such as the ‘coffee drink’ protests, the spokesperson says.

In the Betuwe, Jan Kottelenberg is concerned about this. He also sees nationwide protests from unorganized small clubs. “This is going to go hand in hand. Are they still farmers or are they rioters?”

They don’t feel known

Initially, he asked in a column on the municipal Facebook page for the flags to be removed. There had been a good conversation with the farmers before, he says. Among others with deputy Peter Drenth (Agriculture, CDA) and SGP Member of Parliament Roelof Bisschop. And the agricultural sector in Lower Betuwe consists “for 60 percent of avenue tree growers” ​​and fruit cultivation. Not many livestock farmers are affected by the nitrogen policy. A group of thirty farmers “complete with tractors” wanted to talk to him about the flags. That became “an eye-opener” for Kottelenberg: “Most are not threatened by the nitrogen measures, but do not feel aware of their value for society, and have lost confidence in the national government.” Some of those in attendance were “stuck in anger.” The mayor sees a sentiment that has been “strengthened by corona”. “Then I have my mayor’s cap on: how do I prevent escalation?” The flags will therefore remain hanging until the end of the month. That decision, however, did not generate much discussion.

Meanwhile, he continues to talk: “I speak the language.” The mayor recognizes the way farmers are “rooted”: “My daughter is the tenth generation in our company.” And she, he says, is “much more environmentally conscious” than previous generations. That’s where the opportunities lie, he says.